Low-REM
Low Rider-War
Low Five - Sneaker Pimps.
Five to One - The Doors
One - Metallica
One Hundred Years - The Cure.
Living Years - Mike + The Mechanics
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Among the Living - Anthrax
Living on a prayer - Bon Jovi
A Prayer For England - Massive Attack.
Like A Prayer - Madonna
Prayer For The Dying- Seal
Beyond The Dying Light - God Is An Astronaut.
Beyond the Sea - Bobby Darin
Sea of Trees - Bird.
You're Gorgeous - Baby Bird
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
