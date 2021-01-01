Run Runaway - Great Big Sea
Run for Home - Lindisfarne
Cheryls Going Home - Bob Lind
Going Up The Country - Canned Heat
Canned Heat - Jamiroquai
The Heat Is On - Glenn Frey
Whats Going On - Marvin Gaye
Panic On - Madder Rose.
Panic Attack - Dream Theater
Attack of the Grey Lantern - Mansun.
Attack - Blitz
Run Through The Jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Jungle - Fred Again
Concrete Jungle - The Specials
Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N' Roses
Welcome To The Pleasuredome - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Hollywood Nights - Bob Seger
All along the watch tower - Bob Dylan
Sing Along Forever - The Bouncing Souls
Bouncing Babies - Teardrop Explodes.
Teardrop - Massive Attack
Reward - The Teardrop Explodes
