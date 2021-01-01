The Day Before You Came - Blancmange
The Day Before You Came - ABBA
The Day We Caught The Train - Ocean Colour Scene
Last Train to Mashville - Alabama 3
A Train Makes A Lonely Sound - The Black Crowes
Groovy Train - The Farm
Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
Runnin Away - Sly and the Family Stone
The Running Man - John Foxx.
Im your man - Wham
Im a Man - Spencer Davis Group
Man on the Moon - REM
Whole of the moon - Waterboys
Brother Wolf, Sister Moon - The Cult.
Pink Moon - Nick Drake
Pink Orange Red - Cocteau Twins.
Red Red Wine - UB40
Old Red Eyes is Back - Beautiful South
In Your Eyes - Peter Gabriel
For Your Eyes Only - Sheena Easton
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
Only You - Flying Pickets
Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd
Here, There And Everywhere - The Beatles
Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles
Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In - The 5th Dimension
May The Sunshine-Nazareth
Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers
Aint Nobody - Chaka Khan
Just a Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody - David Lee Roth
Got to Get You into My Life - The Beatles
My Life - Billy Joel
It's My Life - Talk Talk.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.75]