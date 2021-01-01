The Day Before You Came - Blancmange
The Day Before You Came - ABBA
The Day We Caught The Train - Ocean Colour Scene
Last Train to Mashville - Alabama 3
A Train Makes A Lonely Sound - The Black Crowes
Groovy Train - The Farm
Long Train Runnin' - The Doobie Brothers
Runnin Away - Sly and the Family Stone
The Running Man - John Foxx.
Im your man - Wham
Im a Man - Spencer Davis Group
Man on the Moon - REM
Whole of the moon - Waterboys
Brother Wolf, Sister Moon - The Cult.
Pink Moon - Nick Drake
