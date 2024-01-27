Surprise! Youre Dead! - Faith No More
No Surprises - Radiohead
No Rest-New Model Army
New Thing - Enuff ZNuff
Blue Monday - New Order
Devil With The Blue Dress - Shorty Long
Faith No More, New Model Army, Enuff ZNuff.... haven't heard them names in ages, good shouts!Anyway:Madonna - True Blue
New Moon on Monday - Duran Duran
Red Moon Lagoon - God is an Astronaut.
God Is A DJ - Faithless
Wasted Little DJs - The View
Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen
Fire - The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
You Drive Me Crazy - Shaking Stevens
She Drives Me Crazy - Fine Young Cannibals
Crazy Baldhead - Bob Marley & The Wailers
Crazy Crazy Nights - Kiss
Crazy Horses - The Osmonds.
The Horse - Cliff Nobles
Wild Horses - Rolling Stones
Born To Be Wild - Steppenwolf
Walk On The Wild Side - Lou Reed
Wild Side of Life - Status Quo
For Once In My Life - Stevie Wonder
For No One - The Beatles
I Was Made For Lovin' You - Kiss
Thank You For Loving Me - Bon Jovi
All My Loving - The Beatles
All My Friends - Counting Crows
All Apologies - Nirvana.
...And Justice for All - Metallica
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]