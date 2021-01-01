Im Not in Love - 10CC
I'm Not The Worst-Burning Spear
Babylon's Burning - Ruts
Burn Babylon - Sylford Walker
Love is a Wonderful Colour- The Icicle Works
Let Me Put My Love Into You - AC/DC
Promised you a miracle - Simple Minds
Promises - Buzzcocks
Promises In The Dark - Pat Benatar
Dark Of The Matinee - Franz Ferdinand
The Dark Side - Muse
By Your Side - Sade
By Your Side - The Black Crowes
Wonderful Life - Black
Wonderful, Glorious- EELS
