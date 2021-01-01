« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1752 1753 1754 1755 1756 [1757]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2830718 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70240 on: Yesterday at 12:17:13 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 12:07:40 am
Down Under - Men At Work
Man Down - Rihanna
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,655
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70241 on: Yesterday at 01:55:26 am »
Man I feel like a Woman - Shania Twain
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70242 on: Yesterday at 06:00:22 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:55:26 am
Man I feel like a Woman - Shania Twain
More Than a Woman - Tavares
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70243 on: Yesterday at 09:25:40 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 06:00:22 am
More Than a Woman - Tavares

No Woman, No Cry- Bob Marley and the Wailers
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70244 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 09:25:40 am
No Woman, No Cry- Bob Marley and the Wailers
No Limit - 2Unlimited
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70245 on: Yesterday at 12:02:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:57:10 am
No Limit - 2Unlimited
Take it to the Limit _ The Eagles
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,526
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70246 on: Yesterday at 12:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 12:02:39 pm
Take it to the Limit _ The Eagles
Take On Me - A-Ha
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70247 on: Yesterday at 12:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:19:55 pm
Take On Me - A-Ha
Take Me Bak Ome - Slade
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70248 on: Yesterday at 12:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 12:45:29 pm
Take Me Bak Ome - Slade
Me and You Versus the World - Space
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70249 on: Yesterday at 12:51:00 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:49:58 pm
Me and You Versus the World - Space

World Shut Your Mouth - Julian Cope
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70250 on: Yesterday at 12:51:50 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:49:58 pm
Me and You Versus the World - Space
You and Me Song - The Wannadies
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70251 on: Yesterday at 01:07:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:51:50 pm
You and Me Song - The Wannadies
Song For Whoever - Beautiful South
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70252 on: Yesterday at 01:23:20 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:07:02 pm
Song For Whoever - Beautiful South
Your Song - Elton John
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70253 on: Yesterday at 01:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 01:23:20 pm
Your Song - Elton John
Shut Your Fucking Mouth and Use Your Fucking Brain - The Wildhearts
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70254 on: Yesterday at 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:26:17 pm
Shut Your Fucking Mouth and Use Your Fucking Brain - The Wildhearts
I thought you were kicking off on me then  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70255 on: Yesterday at 01:34:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:26:17 pm
Shut Your Fucking Mouth and Use Your Fucking Brain - The Wildhearts
World Shut your Mouth - Julian Cope
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70256 on: Yesterday at 01:34:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:26:17 pm
Shut Your Fucking Mouth and Use Your Fucking Brain - The Wildhearts

A Huge Ever Growing Pulsating Brain That Rules from the Centre of the Ultraworld - The Orb
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70257 on: Yesterday at 02:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 01:33:55 pm
I thought you were kicking off on me then  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Spoiler
Never, been waiting to get that one in :)
[close]
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70258 on: Yesterday at 04:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 01:34:39 pm
A Huge Ever Growing Pulsating Brain That Rules from the Centre of the Ultraworld - The Orb
Insane in the Brain - Cypress Hill
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,225
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70259 on: Yesterday at 04:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:32:23 pm
Insane in the Brain - Cypress Hill
Vet For The Insane - Fields of the Nephilim.
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70260 on: Yesterday at 06:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:36:39 pm
Vet For The Insane - Fields of the Nephilim.
Fields of Fire - Big Country
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,686
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70261 on: Yesterday at 06:47:28 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 06:07:33 pm
Fields of Fire - Big Country

Turn It Up (Remix)/Fire It Up - Busta Rhymes
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70262 on: Yesterday at 07:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 06:47:28 pm
Turn It Up (Remix)/Fire It Up - Busta Rhymes

Turn it on again - Genesis
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,526
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70263 on: Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 07:09:38 pm
Turn it on again - Genesis
Coming Around Again - Carly Simon
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70264 on: Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
Coming Around Again - Carly Simon

When I Come Around - Green Day
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70265 on: Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm
When I Come Around - Green Day

Up Around The Bend   Creedence Clearwater Revival
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,526
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70266 on: Yesterday at 09:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm
Up Around The Bend   Creedence Clearwater Revival
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70267 on: Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:24:22 pm
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Wheres Your Head At - Basement Jaxx
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70268 on: Yesterday at 09:42:03 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm
Wheres Your Head At - Basement Jaxx


Where Do You Go To My Lovely

Peter Sarstedt
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,526
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70269 on: Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:42:03 pm

Where Do You Go To My Lovely

Peter Sarstedt
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70270 on: Today at 07:17:53 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,225
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70271 on: Today at 10:59:29 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:17:53 am
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton
Show You Right - Barry White.
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70272 on: Today at 01:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:59:29 am
Show You Right - Barry White.
Side Show - Barry Biggs
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,238
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70273 on: Today at 01:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 01:09:08 pm
Side Show - Barry Biggs
Break On Through (To The Other Side) - The Doors
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1752 1753 1754 1755 1756 [1757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 