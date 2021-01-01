« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2828572 times)

Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70200 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm
I Am A Rock - Simon & Garfunkel

Rock around the clock - Bill Haley and his Comets
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70201 on: Yesterday at 09:37:42 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm
Rock around the clock - Bill Haley and his Comets
Beat The Clock - Sparks
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70202 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:37:42 pm
Beat The Clock - Sparks

Every Beat of My Heart
Chris Rea
Online duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70203 on: Yesterday at 10:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Every Beat of My Heart
Chris Rea

Tell It To My Heart - Taylor Dayne
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70204 on: Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:00:13 pm
Tell It To My Heart - Taylor Dayne

Go Tell It On The Mountain - Dolly Parton
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70205 on: Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm
Go Tell It On The Mountain - Dolly Parton
How Will You Go - Crowded House
Online duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70206 on: Today at 12:40:08 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:17:13 pm
How Will You Go - Crowded House
How Can We Be Lovers - Michael Bolton
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70207 on: Today at 12:43:37 am »
We Are the World - Various
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70208 on: Today at 03:26:02 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:43:37 am
We Are the World - Various
We Are So Fragile - Tubeway Army.
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70209 on: Today at 09:01:40 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:26:02 am
We Are So Fragile - Tubeway Army.
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush
Online duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70210 on: Today at 09:20:23 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 09:01:40 am
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush
In The Army Now - Status Quo
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70211 on: Today at 10:04:14 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:20:23 am
In The Army Now - Status Quo
You're in My Heart - Rod Stuart
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70212 on: Today at 10:09:38 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 10:04:14 am
You're in My Heart - Rod Stuart

Broken Heart (thirteen valleys) - Big Country
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70213 on: Today at 11:24:00 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 10:09:38 am
Broken Heart (thirteen valleys) - Big Country
Into The Valley - The Skids.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70214 on: Today at 11:24:47 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 10:09:38 am
Broken Heart (thirteen valleys) - Big Country
Broken Wings - Mr. Mister
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70215 on: Today at 12:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:24:47 am
Broken Wings - Mr. Mister
Mr Brightside - The Killers
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70216 on: Today at 12:10:28 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 12:08:19 pm
Mr Brightside - The Killers
Excuse Me Mr. - No Doubt
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70217 on: Today at 12:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:10:28 pm
Excuse Me Mr. - No Doubt
Me Mysel I - Joan Armatrading
Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70218 on: Today at 01:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 12:57:36 pm
Me Mysel I - Joan Armatrading
Show Me The Way-Peter Frampton
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70219 on: Today at 01:26:05 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 01:10:17 pm
Show Me The Way-Peter Frampton
Let Me Show You The Way - Jackson Five
Online duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70220 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 01:26:05 pm
Let Me Show You The Way - Jackson Five
The Show Must Go On - Queen
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70221 on: Today at 02:25:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:06:31 pm
The Show Must Go On - Queen

Show Me - Joe Tex
