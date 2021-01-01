I Am A Rock - Simon & Garfunkel
Rock around the clock - Bill Haley and his Comets
Beat The Clock - Sparks
Every Beat of My HeartChris Rea
Tell It To My Heart - Taylor Dayne
Go Tell It On The Mountain - Dolly Parton
How Will You Go - Crowded House
We Are the World - Various
We Are So Fragile - Tubeway Army.
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush
In The Army Now - Status Quo
You're in My Heart - Rod Stuart
Broken Heart (thirteen valleys) - Big Country
Broken Heart (thirteen valleys) - Big Country
Broken Wings - Mr. Mister
Mr Brightside - The Killers
Excuse Me Mr. - No Doubt
Me Mysel I - Joan Armatrading
Show Me The Way-Peter Frampton
Let Me Show You The Way - Jackson Five
The Show Must Go On - Queen
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]