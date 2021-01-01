Johnny and Mary - Robert Palmer.
Just Like - Jesus and Mary Chain
Just Like Heaven - The Cure.
Show Me Heaven - Maria McKee
Show Me - Vök.
Leave Me Alone - Angelic Upstarts
You Can Leave Your Hat On - Joe Cocker
How was it for you - James
How Does It Feel - Slade
How Do - Sneaker Pimps.
Do You Want To A Secret - The Beatles
Do You Need The Service? - Tubeway Army.
All That I Need - Blind Melon
Need Your Love So Bad - Fleetwood Mac
Too Bad - Rival Sons
Too Much - Spice Girls
Touch Too Much - AC/DC
Too Much Too Young - The Specials
Mary of the Fourth Form- Boomtown Rats
Mary Lou- Ricky Nelson
Im Commun Home In The Morning - Lou Pride
Good Morning Captain - The Black Crowes
Love Will Keep Us Together - The Captain and Tenille
