More Than a Feeling - Boston
More Than This - Roxy Music
More Than A Woman - Bee Gees
More Human Than Human - White Zombie
Human - The Human League
Empire State Human - Human League.
Empire State Of Mind - JayZ. Alicia Keys
Fake Empire - The National
Fake - The Frames
Fake Plastic Trees - Radiohead
Ca Plane Un Moi - Plastic Bertrand
"Leaving on a Jet Plane" - John Denver
Jet - Paul McCartney and Wings
You Dont Want Me No More - Major Lance
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
A Dream Within A Dream - The Beloved.
Within You Without You - The Beatles
