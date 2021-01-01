Life in a day - Simple Minds
Beautiful Day - U2
Another Day - Paul McCartney
Anothers Arms - Coldplay
Arms Of Mary - Sutherland Brothers & Quiver
Meet Me At Marys Place - Sam Cooke
This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody) - Talking Heads
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
Is This Love - Whitesnake
This Is Love - PJ Harvey.
Lets Get Ready to Rhumble - PJ & Duncan
Let's Go To Bed - The Cure.
Let's Go Crazy - Prince
Gotta Go - Agnostic Front
Gotta Reason - Hard-Fi.
Its So Hard Being a Loser - The Contours
Im A Loser - The Beatles
I'm Down - The Beatles
