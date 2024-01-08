« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2791636 times)

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69880 on: January 8, 2024, 02:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on January  8, 2024, 02:16:22 pm
The Last Film I ever Saw - kissing The Pink
Exit Music (For A Film) - Radiohead
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69881 on: January 8, 2024, 06:51:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January  8, 2024, 02:29:05 pm
Exit Music (For A Film) - Radiohead

Music Must Destroy - Ruts D.C
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69882 on: January 8, 2024, 07:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  8, 2024, 06:51:34 pm

Music Must Destroy - Ruts D.C

Heaven Must Have Sent You - The Continental Four
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69883 on: January 8, 2024, 07:30:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  8, 2024, 07:22:41 pm
Heaven Must Have Sent You - The Continental Four

Heaven Can Wait (ft. Sia, Diplo, Labrinth) - LSD
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69884 on: January 8, 2024, 07:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  8, 2024, 07:30:17 pm
Heaven Can Wait (ft. Sia, Diplo, Labrinth) - LSD

Wait for the blackout - The Damned
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69885 on: January 8, 2024, 09:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  8, 2024, 07:44:55 pm

Wait for the blackout - The Damned
Blackout Blues - Widespread Panic
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69886 on: January 8, 2024, 09:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  8, 2024, 09:15:32 pm
Blackout Blues - Widespread Panic
Gas Panic - Oasis
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69887 on: January 8, 2024, 09:51:23 pm »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69888 on: January 8, 2024, 10:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on January  8, 2024, 09:51:23 pm

Life's A Gas - T Rex

Classical Gas - Mason Williams
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69889 on: January 8, 2024, 11:09:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  8, 2024, 10:47:22 pm
Classical Gas - Mason Williams
Gas Giants - Tears For Fears.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69890 on: January 9, 2024, 08:34:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  8, 2024, 11:09:47 pm
Gas Giants - Tears For Fears.

Tears are Falling - Kiss
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69891 on: January 9, 2024, 10:13:17 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  9, 2024, 08:34:46 am
Tears are Falling - Kiss
Tears for Souvenirs - Sir Ken Dodd  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69892 on: January 9, 2024, 10:33:04 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on January  9, 2024, 10:13:17 am
Tears for Souvenirs - Sir Ken Dodd  ;D

The Tears Of A Clown - Smoky Robinson and the Miracles
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69893 on: January 9, 2024, 10:55:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  9, 2024, 10:33:04 am
The Tears Of A Clown - Smoky Robinson and the Miracles
Send in the Clowns - Judy Collins
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69894 on: January 9, 2024, 10:57:57 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  9, 2024, 10:55:41 am
Send in the Clowns - Judy Collins

Evil Clowns - Derek & Brandon Fiechter
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69895 on: January 9, 2024, 11:12:42 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  9, 2024, 10:57:57 am
Evil Clowns - Derek & Brandon Fiechter

Am I Evil? - Diamond Head
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69896 on: January 9, 2024, 11:26:35 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  9, 2024, 11:12:42 am
Am I Evil? - Diamond Head
Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69897 on: January 9, 2024, 03:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  9, 2024, 11:26:35 am
Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears
Starting Over - John Lennon
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69898 on: January 9, 2024, 03:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on January  9, 2024, 03:44:43 pm
Starting Over - John Lennon
Over The Hills And Far Away - Gary Moore
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69899 on: January 9, 2024, 04:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  9, 2024, 03:56:58 pm
Over The Hills And Far Away - Gary Moore
Hollow Hills - Bauhaus.
Offline kesey

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69900 on: January 9, 2024, 06:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  9, 2024, 04:32:19 pm
Hollow Hills - Bauhaus.

Dark Hollow - The Grateful Dead  ( can't remember who done the original ).
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69901 on: January 9, 2024, 06:42:38 pm »
Quote from: kesey on January  9, 2024, 06:39:36 pm
Dark Hollow - The Grateful Dead  ( can't remember who done the original ).

Dark and Long - Underworld
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69902 on: January 9, 2024, 06:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  9, 2024, 06:42:38 pm
Dark and Long - Underworld

Long Shot Kick De Bucket - The Pioneers
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69903 on: January 9, 2024, 07:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  9, 2024, 06:50:28 pm

Long Shot Kick De Bucket - The Pioneers

 I Shot The Sheriff -   Eric Clapton
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69904 on: January 9, 2024, 07:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on January  9, 2024, 07:34:05 pm
I Shot The Sheriff -   Eric Clapton

Bang, Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) - Cher
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69905 on: January 9, 2024, 08:42:07 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  9, 2024, 07:41:57 pm
Bang, Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) - Cher

You & me (the wildfire) - Aron Wright
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69906 on: January 9, 2024, 09:02:29 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on January  9, 2024, 08:42:07 pm
You & me (the wildfire) - Aron Wright
She Loves You - The Beatles
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69907 on: Yesterday at 12:35:48 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  9, 2024, 09:02:29 pm
She Loves You - The Beatles

Somebody up there likes you - Simple Minds
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69908 on: Yesterday at 08:32:33 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 12:35:48 am
Somebody up there likes you - Simple Minds
Somebody To Love - Queen
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69909 on: Yesterday at 09:32:42 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:32:33 am
Somebody To Love - Queen
Somebody To Die For - Hurts.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69910 on: Yesterday at 12:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:32:42 am
Somebody To Die For - Hurts.

Love Hurts - Nazareth
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69911 on: Yesterday at 12:25:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:11:40 pm
Love Hurts - Nazareth
Everybody Hurts - REM
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69912 on: Yesterday at 01:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:25:38 pm
Everybody Hurts - REM
Hurts So Good - Susan Cadogan
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69913 on: Yesterday at 04:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 01:14:32 pm
Hurts So Good - Susan Cadogan
Good Feeling - Travis
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69914 on: Yesterday at 04:29:37 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 04:24:22 pm
Good Feeling - Travis
Sweetest Feeling - Jackie Wilson
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69915 on: Yesterday at 05:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:29:37 pm
Sweetest Feeling - Jackie Wilson
I've Got A Feeling - The Beatles
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69916 on: Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 05:07:54 pm
I've Got A Feeling - The Beatles

I've Got a Gun - CH3
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69917 on: Yesterday at 06:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm

I've Got a Gun - CH3
Barrel Of A Gun - Depeche Mode.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69918 on: Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:09:57 pm
Barrel Of A Gun - Depeche Mode.
Janie's Got a Gun - Aerosmith
Online Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69919 on: Today at 03:59:24 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm
Janie's Got a Gun - Aerosmith

Big Man with a Gun - Nine Inch Nails
