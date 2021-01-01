The Last Film I ever Saw - kissing The Pink
Exit Music (For A Film) - Radiohead
Music Must Destroy - Ruts D.C
Heaven Must Have Sent You - The Continental Four
Heaven Can Wait (ft. Sia, Diplo, Labrinth) - LSD
Wait for the blackout - The Damned
Blackout Blues - Widespread Panic
Gas Panic - Oasis
Life's A Gas - T Rex
Classical Gas - Mason Williams
Gas Giants - Tears For Fears.
Tears are Falling - Kiss
Tears for Souvenirs - Sir Ken Dodd
The Tears Of A Clown - Smoky Robinson and the Miracles
Send in the Clowns - Judy Collins
Evil Clowns - Derek & Brandon Fiechter
Am I Evil? - Diamond Head
Head Over Heels - Tears For Fears
Starting Over - John Lennon
Over The Hills And Far Away - Gary Moore
Hollow Hills - Bauhaus.
Dark Hollow - The Grateful Dead ( can't remember who done the original ).
