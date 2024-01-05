Don't Believe The Hype - Public Enemy
Don't Believe A Word - Thin Lizzy
Now you don't remember - Snuff
Theres No Stopping Us Now - The Supremes
Ain't No Mountain High EnoughMarvin Gaye
Just Aint Enough Love - Eddie Holland
Can't Get Enough - Bad Company
Simon Says - 1910 Fruitgum Company
One thing left to say - The Business
Still The One - Orleans
Still Life In Mobile Homes - Japan.
Still out of order - Infa Riot
Run Riot - Def Leppard
White Riot - The Clash.
White Room - Cream
Seven Rooms of Gloom - The Four Tops
Seven And Seven Is - Love
Seven Spanish Angels- Ray Charles and Willie Nelson
Seven Seas Of Rhye - Queen
Don't Fight The Sea Beach Boys
Down By The Sea - Men At Work
Down By The Seaside - Led Zeppelin
Down Under - Men At Work
