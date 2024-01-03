« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1741 1742 1743 1744 1745 [1746]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2775559 times)

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,354
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69800 on: January 3, 2024, 09:31:51 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on January  3, 2024, 07:08:31 am
Papa was A Rolling Stone - The Temptations

Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69801 on: January 3, 2024, 11:55:09 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  3, 2024, 09:31:51 am
Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan

Rolling Out the Dice - Waysted
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,354
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69802 on: January 3, 2024, 12:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January  3, 2024, 11:55:09 am
Rolling Out the Dice - Waysted

Picture Me Rollin' - 2Pac
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,329
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69803 on: January 3, 2024, 12:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January  3, 2024, 12:24:53 pm
Picture Me Rollin' - 2Pac
Pictures Of Home - Deep Purple
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69804 on: January 3, 2024, 01:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  3, 2024, 12:50:11 pm
Pictures Of Home - Deep Purple
Pictures of You - The Cure.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,329
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69805 on: January 3, 2024, 02:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  3, 2024, 01:19:16 pm
Pictures of You - The Cure.
Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) - A Flock of Seagulls
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,354
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69806 on: January 3, 2024, 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  3, 2024, 02:32:39 pm
Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) - A Flock of Seagulls

Wishing Well - Free
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,329
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69807 on: January 3, 2024, 02:39:21 pm »
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69808 on: January 3, 2024, 06:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  3, 2024, 02:39:21 pm
Oh Well - Fleetwood Mac

Oh No - Newtown Neurotics
Logged

Online joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69809 on: January 3, 2024, 06:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  3, 2024, 06:39:31 pm

Oh No - Newtown Neurotics
No Rest-New Model Army.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,822
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69810 on: January 3, 2024, 07:39:40 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on January  3, 2024, 06:50:08 pm
No Rest-New Model Army.

New York Mining Disaster 1941 - The Bee Gees
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69811 on: January 3, 2024, 08:28:42 pm »
Fairy Tale Of New York
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69812 on: January 3, 2024, 08:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on January  3, 2024, 08:28:42 pm
Fairy Tale Of New York
New York - Sex Pistols.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,329
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69813 on: January 3, 2024, 09:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  3, 2024, 08:46:45 pm
New York - Sex Pistols.
New York Minute - Don Henley
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69814 on: January 3, 2024, 10:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  3, 2024, 09:23:56 pm
New York Minute - Don Henley
Rush Minute - Massive Attack.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,822
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69815 on: January 3, 2024, 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  3, 2024, 10:06:31 pm
Rush Minute - Massive Attack.

Sixty Minutes of Your Love - Homer Banks
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69816 on: Yesterday at 07:22:07 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  3, 2024, 10:42:30 pm
Sixty Minutes of Your Love - Homer Banks
It Only Takes A Minute Girl ( to Fall In Love ) - Tavares
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69817 on: Yesterday at 09:00:04 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:22:07 am
It Only Takes A Minute Girl ( to Fall In Love ) - Tavares


Only the Lonely Roy Orbison
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69818 on: Yesterday at 10:39:36 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:00:04 am

Only the Lonely Roy Orbison

Lonely at the Top - Tygers of Pan Tang
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,329
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69819 on: Yesterday at 12:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:39:36 am
Lonely at the Top - Tygers of Pan Tang
Lonely Boy - Andrew Gold
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69820 on: Yesterday at 12:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:00:37 pm
Lonely Boy - Andrew Gold
Sexy Boy - Air
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,354
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69821 on: Yesterday at 03:18:32 pm »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69822 on: Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 03:18:32 pm
Rude Boy - Rihanna
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,329
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69823 on: Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Missing You - John Waite
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,358
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69824 on: Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm
Missing You - John Waite
Miss You - The Rolling Stones
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69825 on: Yesterday at 05:45:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
Miss You - The Rolling Stones

You'll Never Drink Alone - The Skels
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,822
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69826 on: Yesterday at 05:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:45:48 pm

You'll Never Drink Alone - The Skels

Never My Love - The Association
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,358
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69827 on: Yesterday at 06:17:53 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:59:46 pm
Never My Love - The Association
Never Too Late - Kylie Minogue
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69828 on: Yesterday at 07:27:03 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:17:53 pm
Never Too Late - Kylie Minogue
Through The Never - Metallica
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69829 on: Yesterday at 07:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 07:27:03 pm
Through The Never - Metallica
 
Through My Fingers -  Pegboy
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,329
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69830 on: Yesterday at 09:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:41:05 pm
 
Through My Fingers -  Pegboy
Fingers Of Love - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69831 on: Yesterday at 09:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:06:55 pm
Fingers Of Love - Crowded House
Angel Fingers - Wizzard
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,329
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69832 on: Yesterday at 09:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 09:11:51 pm
Angel Fingers - Wizzard
Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel - Tavares
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,822
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69833 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:31:18 pm
Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel - Tavares

Angel Baby (Dont You Ever Leave Me) - Darrell  Banks
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,329
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69834 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm
Angel Baby (Dont You Ever Leave Me) - Darrell  Banks
If You Leave Me Now - Chicago
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69835 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm
If You Leave Me Now - Chicago
Don't Leave Me This Way - Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69836 on: Today at 04:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 04:57:34 pm
Don't Leave Me This Way - Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes
Don't Believe The Fife - Mogwai.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69837 on: Today at 05:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:58:55 pm
Don't Believe The Fife - Mogwai.

I Believe in Anarchy - The Exploited
Logged

Online joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69838 on: Today at 06:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:53:55 pm

I Believe in Anarchy - The Exploited
Do you Believe in the Western World-Theatre of Hate
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,354
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69839 on: Today at 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 06:44:25 pm
Do you Believe in the Western World-Theatre of Hate

Don't Believe The Hype - Public Enemy
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "
Pages: 1 ... 1741 1742 1743 1744 1745 [1746]   Go Up
« previous next »
 