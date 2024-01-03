Papa was A Rolling Stone - The Temptations
Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Rolling Out the Dice - Waysted
Picture Me Rollin' - 2Pac
Pictures Of Home - Deep Purple
Pictures of You - The Cure.
Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) - A Flock of Seagulls
Wishing Well - Free
Oh Well - Fleetwood Mac
Oh No - Newtown Neurotics
No Rest-New Model Army.
Fairy Tale Of New York
New York - Sex Pistols.
New York Minute - Don Henley
Rush Minute - Massive Attack.
Sixty Minutes of Your Love - Homer Banks
It Only Takes A Minute Girl ( to Fall In Love ) - Tavares
Only the Lonely Roy Orbison
Lonely at the Top - Tygers of Pan Tang
Lonely Boy - Andrew Gold
Sexy Boy - Air
Rude Boy - Rihanna
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Missing You - John Waite
Miss You - The Rolling Stones
You'll Never Drink Alone - The Skels
Never My Love - The Association
Never Too Late - Kylie Minogue
Through The Never - Metallica
Through My Fingers - Pegboy
Fingers Of Love - Crowded House
Angel Fingers - Wizzard
Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel - Tavares
Angel Baby (Dont You Ever Leave Me) - Darrell Banks
If You Leave Me Now - Chicago
Don't Leave Me This Way - Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes
Don't Believe The Fife - Mogwai.
I Believe in Anarchy - The Exploited
Do you Believe in the Western World-Theatre of Hate
