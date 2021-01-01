Papa was A Rolling Stone - The Temptations
Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Rolling Out the Dice - Waysted
Picture Me Rollin' - 2Pac
Pictures Of Home - Deep Purple
Pictures of You - The Cure.
Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You) - A Flock of Seagulls
Wishing Well - Free
Oh Well - Fleetwood Mac
Oh No - Newtown Neurotics
No Rest-New Model Army.
Fairy Tale Of New York
New York - Sex Pistols.
New York Minute - Don Henley
Rush Minute - Massive Attack.
Sixty Minutes of Your Love - Homer Banks
It Only Takes A Minute Girl ( to Fall In Love ) - Tavares
Only the Lonely Roy Orbison
Lonely at the Top - Tygers of Pan Tang
Lonely Boy - Andrew Gold
Sexy Boy - Air
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]