You Do Something To Me - Paul Weller
Something inside so strong - Kenny Rogers
Something So Strong - Crowded House
There's Always Something There to Remind Me - Sandie Shaw
Youre Gonna Make Me Love You - Sandi Shelton
PS I Love You - The Beatles
Love Me Do - The BeatlesSpoilerWas the A-Side of the above[close]
Love Will Tear us Apart - Joy Division
Never Tear Us Apart -INXS
Never Again - Discharge
Alone Again, Naturally - Gilbert O'Sullivan
Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
Here Comes the Sun - The Beatles
Don't let the sun go down on me - Elton John
Crying Sun - Radio Birdman
Black hole sun - Soundgarden
Hole In My Shoe - Traffic
Hole In The River - Crowded House
River man - Nick Drake
The Drowning Man - The Cure.
