Up on the catwalk- Simple Minds
Up On The Roof - The Drifters
Never gonna give you up - Rick Astley
Up Up and Away - 5th Dimension
Far Far Away - Slade
Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) - Deftones
Quiet Life - Japan.
Skinhead For Life - A.C.A.B
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
The Style Council - Life at a Top Peoples Health Farm
Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life - Monty Python
All Is Violent, All Is Bright - God is an Astronaut.
Bright Eyes - Art Garfunkel
We Close Our Eyes - Go West
Eyes without a face - Billy Idol
The Eyes Have It - Karel Fialka
You Can Have It All - George McCrae
You Win Again - Bee Gees
Hello Again - Neil Diamond
Hello - Lionel Richie
Hello Old Friend - Eric Clapton
Hello, Goodbye - The Beatles
Hello, I Love You - The Doors
Say Hello Wave Goodbye - Soft Cell
Na Na Na Na Kiss Him Goodbye - Steam
N Na Na - My Chemical Romance
A Winter Romance - Dean Martin
Flowers Of Romance - Public Image Ltd
Lady of the Flowers - Placebo.
Lady Grinning Soul-Bowie
Who's That Lady - Isley Brothers
Lady in black - Uriah Heep
Black Heart - Marc and the Mambas.
