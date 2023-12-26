« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2766050 times)

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69680 on: December 26, 2023, 09:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 26, 2023, 08:10:33 pm
Three Imaginary Boys - The Cure.
Two Little Boys - Rolf Harris.  :-X
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69681 on: December 26, 2023, 09:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 26, 2023, 09:06:06 pm
Two Little Boys - Rolf Harris.  :-X
Boys Like Me - Gary Numan.
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69682 on: December 26, 2023, 10:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 26, 2023, 09:35:34 pm
Boys Like Me - Gary Numan.
I Like It - Gerry and the Pacemakers
Offline bradders1011

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69683 on: December 26, 2023, 10:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 26, 2023, 10:04:46 pm
I Like It - Gerry and the Pacemakers

Like A Virgin - Madonna
Online joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69684 on: December 27, 2023, 12:23:15 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 26, 2023, 10:53:30 pm
Like A Virgin - Madonna
Just Like Nothing On Earth-The Stranglers
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69685 on: December 27, 2023, 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on December 27, 2023, 12:23:15 pm
Just Like Nothing On Earth-The Stranglers
All Or Nothing - Small Faces
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69686 on: December 27, 2023, 02:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 26, 2023, 08:10:33 pm
Three Imaginary Boys - The Cure.

Two Little Boys - Rolf Harris
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69687 on: December 27, 2023, 02:11:12 pm »
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69688 on: December 27, 2023, 05:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 27, 2023, 02:11:12 pm
Two Of Us - The Beatles
Just the Two of Us - Grover Washington
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69689 on: December 27, 2023, 05:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on December 27, 2023, 05:17:14 pm
Just the Two of Us - Grover Washington

Us and Them - Pink Floyd
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69690 on: December 27, 2023, 05:48:45 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 27, 2023, 05:32:17 pm
Us and Them - Pink Floyd

Teenage Rebel -  Pink Fairies
Online joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69691 on: December 27, 2023, 06:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 27, 2023, 05:48:45 pm

Teenage Rebel -  Pink Fairies
Teenage Rampage-The Sweet
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69692 on: December 27, 2023, 07:30:47 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on December 27, 2023, 06:12:17 pm
Teenage Rampage-The Sweet


Teenage kicks - The Undertones
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69693 on: December 27, 2023, 09:09:39 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on December 27, 2023, 07:30:47 pm

Teenage kicks - The Undertones
Four Kicks - Kings of Leon
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69694 on: December 27, 2023, 09:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 27, 2023, 09:09:39 pm
Four Kicks - Kings of Leon
Population Four - Cranes.
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69695 on: December 27, 2023, 09:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on December 27, 2023, 09:33:45 pm
Population Four - Cranes.

Four Sticks - Led Zeppelin
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69696 on: December 27, 2023, 09:52:43 pm »
Four Seasons In One Day - Crowded House
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69697 on: December 27, 2023, 10:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on December 27, 2023, 09:52:43 pm
Four Seasons In One Day - Crowded House
Seasons In The Sun - Terry Jacks
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69698 on: December 27, 2023, 11:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 27, 2023, 10:33:34 pm
Seasons In The Sun - Terry Jacks

Season of the Witch - Donovan
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69699 on: Yesterday at 08:11:47 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 27, 2023, 11:03:45 pm
Season of the Witch - Donovan
Witch Queen of New Orleans - Redbone
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69700 on: Yesterday at 10:16:02 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:11:47 am
Witch Queen of New Orleans - Redbone
Maid of Orleans - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69701 on: Yesterday at 12:06:43 pm »
 City of New Orleans - The Highway Men
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69702 on: Yesterday at 12:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 12:06:43 pm
City of New Orleans - The Highway Men
Dead City - Twilight Sad.
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69703 on: Yesterday at 12:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 12:08:22 pm
Dead City - Twilight Sad.
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder 
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69704 on: Yesterday at 12:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 12:29:14 pm
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69705 on: Yesterday at 02:10:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 12:45:13 pm
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.

Living With Unemployment - Newtown Neurotics
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69706 on: Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 02:10:44 pm

Living With Unemployment - Newtown Neurotics

Im Living a Lie- Barbara Jean English
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69707 on: Yesterday at 08:29:28 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm
Im Living a Lie- Barbara Jean English
One Perfect Lie - Gary Numan.
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69708 on: Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 08:29:28 pm
One Perfect Lie - Gary Numan.
Perfect Strangers - Deep Purple
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69709 on: Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm
Perfect Strangers - Deep Purple



Strangers In The Night - Frank Sinatra -
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69710 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm


Strangers In The Night - Frank Sinatra -
Because The Night - Patti Smith Group
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69711 on: Today at 11:09:54 am »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:58:29 pm
Because The Night - Patti Smith Group
Saturday Night - Earth Wind and Fire
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69712 on: Today at 01:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:09:54 am
Saturday Night - Earth Wind and Fire
Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting - Elton John
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69713 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 01:54:50 pm
Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting - Elton John

But Its Alright - J J Jackson
Online joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69714 on: Today at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 04:44:26 pm
But Its Alright - J J Jackson
Glad It's all over-captain Sensible.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69715 on: Today at 05:50:44 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 05:45:28 pm
Glad It's all over-captain Sensible.

Same All Over -  Stranglehold
