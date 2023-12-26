Three Imaginary Boys - The Cure.
Two Little Boys - Rolf Harris.
Boys Like Me - Gary Numan.
I Like It - Gerry and the Pacemakers
Like A Virgin - Madonna
Just Like Nothing On Earth-The Stranglers
Two Of Us - The Beatles
Just the Two of Us - Grover Washington
Us and Them - Pink Floyd
Teenage Rebel - Pink Fairies
Teenage Rampage-The Sweet
Teenage kicks - The Undertones
Four Kicks - Kings of Leon
Population Four - Cranes.
Four Seasons In One Day - Crowded House
Seasons In The Sun - Terry Jacks
Season of the Witch - Donovan
