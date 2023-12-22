Here It Comes Again - The Fortunes
Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave - Twilight Sad.
Everybody wants to rule the world - Tears For Fears
Tears On My Pillow - Little Anthony and the Imperials
Singin' In The Rain - Gene Kelly
Rain On You - Cosmic Psychos
You Little Trustmaker - The Tymes
You Little Thief - Feargal Sharkey
Joker And The Thief - Wolfmother
The Bartender and the Thief - Stereophonics.
Thieves Like Us - New Order
Us And Them - Pink Floyd
Bring It On Home To Me - Eddie Floyd
Home - Amsterdam
