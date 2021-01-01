The Fly - U2(possibly the worst song on this page)
I Believe I Can Fly - R. Kelly(Even worse)
I Believe In Father Christmas - Greg Lake.
Lonely This Christmas - Mud
The Best Song on this page Step Into Christmas - Elton John
Step Inside Luv - (Our) Cilla Black
15 Step - Tom York and the Radio Heads
Video Killed the Radio Star - The Buggles
Black Star - Radiohead
Black Xmas - Venom
Proud to Be Black - Run DMC
Too Good To Be Forgotten - Amazulu
The Punks are alright - Forgotten Rebels
What If Punk Never Happened - The King Blues
Punk Rock - Mogwai.
Punk Rock Girl - The Dead Milkmen
Ernie the Fastest Milkman In The West - Bennie Hill
Winter Hill - Doves
Over The HillJohn Martyn
Far Away Eyes The Rolling Stones
So Far Away - Dire Straits
Look away - Big Country
Dance Away - Roxy Music
Let's Dance - David Bowie
Lets Get Rocked - Def Leppard
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
On the Road Again - Willie Nelson
Roadhouse Blues - Doors
Still Got The Blues - Gary Moore
Blue Is The Colour - Chelsea FC
Electro Glide in Blue - Apollo 440
Electro Sixteen - Benny Benassi, Iggy Pop
Benny Hill Theme - Boots Randolph and James Q
Looking From A Hilltop - Section 25.
Looking After number 1-Boomtown Twats.
