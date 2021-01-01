« previous next »
Music Association Game

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69560 on: Yesterday at 02:50:22 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:57:37 pm
The Fly - U2

(possibly the worst song on this page)
I Believe I Can Fly - R. Kelly

(Even worse)
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69561 on: Yesterday at 03:15:40 pm
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 02:50:22 pm
I Believe I Can Fly - R. Kelly

(Even worse)
I Believe In Father Christmas - Greg Lake.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69562 on: Yesterday at 03:56:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 03:15:40 pm
I Believe In Father Christmas - Greg Lake.
Lonely This Christmas - Mud
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69563 on: Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 03:15:40 pm
I Believe In Father Christmas - Greg Lake.

The Best Song on this page :thumbup

Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 03:56:27 pm
Lonely This Christmas - Mud

Step Into Christmas - Elton John
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69564 on: Yesterday at 04:43:08 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm
The Best Song on this page :thumbup

Step Into Christmas - Elton John

Step Inside Luv - (Our) Cilla Black
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69565 on: Yesterday at 04:56:52 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 04:43:08 pm
Step Inside Luv - (Our) Cilla Black

15 Step - Tom York and the Radio Heads
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69566 on: Yesterday at 04:58:19 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:56:52 pm
15 Step - Tom York and the Radio Heads

Video Killed the Radio Star - The Buggles
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69567 on: Yesterday at 05:12:53 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 04:58:19 pm
Video Killed the Radio Star - The Buggles
Black Star - Radiohead
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69568 on: Yesterday at 05:31:46 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 05:12:53 pm
Black Star - Radiohead

Black Xmas - Venom
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69569 on: Yesterday at 05:35:48 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:31:46 pm

Black Xmas - Venom

Proud to Be Black - Run DMC
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69570 on: Yesterday at 05:58:29 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:35:48 pm
Proud to Be Black - Run DMC

Too Good To Be Forgotten - Amazulu
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69571 on: Yesterday at 06:13:29 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 05:58:29 pm
Too Good To Be Forgotten - Amazulu

The Punks are alright - Forgotten Rebels
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69572 on: Yesterday at 06:30:13 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:13:29 pm

The Punks are alright - Forgotten Rebels

 What If Punk Never Happened - The King Blues
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69573 on: Yesterday at 06:31:24 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:30:13 pm
What If Punk Never Happened - The King Blues
Punk Rock - Mogwai.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69574 on: Yesterday at 06:53:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 06:31:24 pm
Punk Rock - Mogwai.

Punk Rock Girl - The Dead Milkmen
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69575 on: Yesterday at 07:07:50 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:53:28 pm

Punk Rock Girl - The Dead Milkmen

Ernie the Fastest Milkman In The West - Bennie Hill
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69576 on: Yesterday at 08:26:57 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 07:07:50 pm
Ernie the Fastest Milkman In The West - Bennie Hill
Winter Hill - Doves
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69577 on: Yesterday at 08:51:11 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 08:26:57 pm
Winter Hill - Doves

Blueberry Hill - Fats Domino
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69578 on: Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm
Over The Hill
John Martyn
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69579 on: Yesterday at 09:01:52 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm
Over The Hill
John Martyn

Over The Hills And Far Away - Gary Moore
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69580 on: Yesterday at 09:04:57 pm
Far Away Eyes

The Rolling Stones
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69581 on: Yesterday at 09:12:53 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:04:57 pm
Far Away Eyes

The Rolling Stones
So Far Away - Dire Straits
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69582 on: Today at 06:36:52 am
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:12:53 pm
So Far Away - Dire Straits

Look away - Big Country
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69583 on: Today at 07:22:14 am
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 06:36:52 am
Look away - Big Country
Dance Away - Roxy Music
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69584 on: Today at 12:07:00 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:22:14 am
Dance Away - Roxy Music
Let's Dance - David Bowie
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69585 on: Today at 02:42:04 pm
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 12:07:00 pm
Let's Dance - David Bowie
Lets Get Rocked - Def Leppard
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69586 on: Today at 03:33:17 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 02:42:04 pm
Lets Get Rocked - Def Leppard
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69587 on: Today at 03:47:31 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 03:33:17 pm
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
On the Road Again - Willie Nelson
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69588 on: Today at 04:20:56 pm
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 03:47:31 pm
On the Road Again - Willie Nelson

Roadhouse Blues - Doors
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69589 on: Today at 04:57:53 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:20:56
Roadhouse Blues - Doors
Still Got The Blues - Gary Moore
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69590 on: Today at 05:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 04:57:53 pm
Still Got The Blues - Gary Moore

Blue Is The Colour - Chelsea FC
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69591 on: Today at 05:34:54 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 05:28:21 pm
Blue Is The Colour - Chelsea FC

Electro Glide in Blue -  Apollo 440
