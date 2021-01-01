Lets See Action - The Who
Lets Dance - David Bowie
Dance like a monkey - New York Dolls
Shock the Monkey - Peter Gabriel.
Monkey Business - Skid Row
TV stars - The Skids
Closer to the stars - Soul Asylum
A Sky full of stars - Coldplay
Skywriter - The Jackson Five
Mr. Writer - Stereophonics
Paperback Writer - The Beatles
Lady Writer - Dire straits
Lady Madonna - The Beatles
Bitch I'm Madonna - Madonna
Kiss my ass goodbye - 7 Year Bitch
Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang - Shirley Bassey
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me - U2
Kill The King - Rainbow
Neon Rainbow - The Boxtops
Rainbow In The Dark - Dio
Dancing In The Dark - Bruce Springsteen
Pandoras Box - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Hot Generation - The Pandoras
