« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1734 1735 1736 1737 1738 [1739]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2750827 times)

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,124
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69520 on: Yesterday at 12:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 12:47:05 pm
Lets See Action - The Who
Lets Dance - David Bowie
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69521 on: Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 12:55:42 pm
Lets Dance - David Bowie
 
Dance like a monkey - New York Dolls
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,808
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69522 on: Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm
 
Dance like a monkey - New York Dolls
Shock the Monkey - Peter Gabriel.
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,836
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69523 on: Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm
Shock the Monkey - Peter Gabriel.

Monkey Business - Skid Row
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69524 on: Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm »
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69525 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm
TV stars - The Skids
 
Closer to the stars - Soul Asylum
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69526 on: Today at 07:36:18 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm
 
Closer to the stars - Soul Asylum

A Sky full of stars - Coldplay
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69527 on: Today at 08:34:27 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 07:36:18 am
A Sky full of stars - Coldplay
Skywriter - The Jackson Five
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,124
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69528 on: Today at 11:03:25 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 08:34:27 am
Skywriter - The Jackson Five
Mr. Writer - Stereophonics
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,836
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69529 on: Today at 01:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 11:03:25 am
Mr. Writer - Stereophonics

Paperback Writer - The Beatles
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69530 on: Today at 03:19:41 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 01:12:24 pm
Paperback Writer - The Beatles
Lady Writer - Dire straits
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,934
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69531 on: Today at 04:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 03:19:41 pm
Lady Writer - Dire straits
Lady Madonna - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,124
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69532 on: Today at 04:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 04:12:56 pm
Lady Madonna - The Beatles
Bitch I'm Madonna - Madonna
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69533 on: Today at 04:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 04:28:53 pm
Bitch I'm Madonna - Madonna
 
Kiss my ass goodbye - 7 Year Bitch
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69534 on: Today at 04:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:34:46 pm
 
Kiss my ass goodbye - 7 Year Bitch

Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang - Shirley Bassey
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,836
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69535 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 04:38:50 pm
Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang - Shirley Bassey

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me - U2
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,124
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69536 on: Today at 05:15:42 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 05:09:05 pm
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me - U2
Kill The King - Rainbow
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69537 on: Today at 05:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 05:15:42 pm
Kill The King - Rainbow

Neon Rainbow - The Boxtops
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,836
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69538 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,124
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69539 on: Today at 05:30:46 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 05:24:58 pm
Rainbow In The Dark - Dio
Dancing In The Dark - Bruce Springsteen
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69540 on: Today at 05:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Today at 05:30:46 pm
Dancing In The Dark - Bruce Springsteen

Pandoras Box - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69541 on: Today at 05:48:40 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Today at 05:44:01 pm
Pandoras Box - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
 
Hot Generation - The Pandoras
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,808
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69542 on: Today at 06:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:48:40 pm
 
Hot Generation - The Pandoras
King Rocker - Generation X.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1734 1735 1736 1737 1738 [1739]   Go Up
« previous next »
 