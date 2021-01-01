New Kid In Town - The Eagles
This Town - The Skints
This Boy - The Beatles
007 (Shanty Town) - Desmond Dekker and the Aces
Strange Town- The Jam
Strange Design - Phish
A-Design For Life - The Manic Street Preachers
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
Still Life In Mobile Homes - Japan.
Low Life In High Places - Thunder
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
Life during wartime -Talking Heads
Wartime Prayers - Paul Simon
My Lovers Prayer - Otis Redding
Like A Prayer - Madonna
I Like It -Gerry and the Pacemakers
You Like Me Too Much - The Beatles
Touch Too Much - AC/DC
Too Much Too Young - The Specials
It's All Too Much - The Beatles
I Drove All Night - Cyndi Lauper
Because The Night - Patty Smith Group
