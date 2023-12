Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd



Cheryl's Goin' Home - John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett (as an aside, for me the most entertaining appearance on The Old Grey Whistle Test ever - it was fucking insane, never seen anything like it before or after, magic, fucking magic. Plenty of bands I preferred graced that show but Otway was insane and Wild Willy kept going tho clearly annoyed as fuck Otway was fucking everything up