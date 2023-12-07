Run To You - Bryan Adams
You To Me are Everything - The Real Thing
Everything Is Beautiful - Ray Stevens
Good Morning Beautiful - The The.
Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground
Good Morning Good Morning - The Beatles
Good Vibrations - The Beachboys
Good Tradition - Tanita Tikaram.
Ebeneezer Goode - The Shamen
Ebenezer Scrooge - Theresa Brewer
Just Call Me Scrooge - Fishbone
Call Me - Blondie
(Call Me) Number One - The Tremeloes
Private Number - William Bell and Judy Clay
Private Life - Grace Jones
Mr Jones - Counting Crows
Smithers-Jones - The Jam
Me and Mrs Jones - Billy Paul
International bright young things - Jesus Jones
Young Americans - David Bowie
Young Team - Mogwai.
Young Girl - Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Sleeping girl - Simple Minds
Stupid Girl - Garbage
Stupid Prick Gets Chased By The Police And Loses His Slut Girlfriend - Mogwai.
Something Stupid - Frank and Nancy Sinatra
Something I Need To Know - Hurts.
Something - Shirley Bassey
Something About You - Level 42
Givin' up and gettin' fat - You Am I
Walking To New Orleans - Fats Domino
Walking By Myself - Gary Moore
Stop and Get a Hold Of Myself - Gladys Knight and the Pips
Don't Stop The Dance - Bryan Ferry.
No Good (Start The Dance) - The Prodigy
It's No Good - Depeche Mode.
Youre No Good - Swinging Blue Jeans
You're Gorgeous - Babybird.
