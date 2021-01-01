Run To You - Bryan Adams
You To Me are Everything - The Real Thing
Everything Is Beautiful - Ray Stevens
Good Morning Beautiful - The The.
Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground
Good Morning Good Morning - The Beatles
Good Vibrations - The Beachboys
Good Tradition - Tanita Tikaram.
Ebeneezer Goode - The Shamen
Ebenezer Scrooge - Theresa Brewer
Just Call Me Scrooge - Fishbone
Call Me - Blondie
(Call Me) Number One - The Tremeloes
Private Number - William Bell and Judy Clay
Private Life - Grace Jones
Mr Jones - Counting Crows
Smithers-Jones - The Jam
Me and Mrs Jones - Billy Paul
International bright young things - Jesus Jones
