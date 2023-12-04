« previous next »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on December  4, 2023, 02:27:53 pm
Groovy Train - The Farm
Night Train - Visage.
Quote from: Son of Mary on December  4, 2023, 02:51:51 pm
Night Train - Visage.
Saturday Night - Earth Wind & Fire
Quote from: Saltashscouse on December  4, 2023, 03:22:55 pm
Saturday Night - Earth Wind & Fire
Saturday Night - Whigfield
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December  4, 2023, 03:44:46 pm
Saturday Night - Whigfield
10:15 Saturday Night - The Cure.
Quote from: Son of Mary on December  4, 2023, 03:53:10 pm
10:15 Saturday Night - The Cure.
5:15 - The Who
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December  4, 2023, 06:11:36 pm
5:15 - The Who
Five Minutes -The Stranglers
Quote from: joe buck on December  4, 2023, 06:45:27 pm
Five Minutes -The Stranglers
Five Years - Bowie.
Quote from: Son of Mary on December  4, 2023, 06:46:38 pm
Five Years - Bowie.

Golden Years - David Bowie
Quote from: Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo on December  4, 2023, 06:49:09 pm
Golden Years - David Bowie
Golden Brown - The Stranglers.
Quote from: Son of Mary on December  4, 2023, 07:02:00 pm
Golden Brown - The Stranglers.

Hungry For Love - San Remo Golden Strings
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December  4, 2023, 08:55:31 pm
Hungry For Love - San Remo Golden Strings
Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December  4, 2023, 09:01:19 pm
Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
The Hungry Ghost - The Cure.
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 01:41:47 am
The Hungry Ghost - The Cure.

Hungry Heart - Bruce Springsteen
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 05:38:23 am
Hungry Heart - Bruce Springsteen
Alone - Heart
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 06:59:15 am
Alone - Heart
Alone  Again Naturally _ Gilbert OSullivan
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:24:55 am
Alone  Again Naturally _ Gilbert OSullivan
Act Naturally - The Beatles
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 08:03:49 am
Act Naturally - The Beatles
The Beatles and the Stones - House of Love
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:53:17 am
The Beatles and the Stones - House of Love
Jump Around - House of Pain
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 08:58:44 am
Jump Around - House of Pain
I Get Around - The Beach Boys
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 11:39:48 am
I Get Around - The Beach Boys
I Against I - Massive Attack.
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 12:29:13 pm
I Against I - Massive Attack.
Killing In The Name - Rage Against the Machine
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 01:29:39 pm
Killing In The Name - Rage Against the Machine
A Horse with No Name - America
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 05:00:57 pm
A Horse with No Name - America
Horse Nation - The Cult.
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 05:13:07 pm
Horse Nation - The Cult.

The Four Horsemen - Aphrodite's Child
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:27:03 pm
The Four Horsemen - Aphrodite's Child

Four Sticks - Led Zeppelin
Quote from: Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo on Yesterday at 07:27:58 pm
Four Sticks - Led Zeppelin
Sticks And Stones - Nelly Furtado
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:00:17 pm
Sticks And Stones - Nelly Furtado
Broken Stones - Paul Weller
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 09:10:18 pm
Broken Stones - Paul Weller

Broken glass park - Simple Minds
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:15:47 pm
Broken glass park - Simple Minds
Heart Of Glass - Blondie
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:23:50 pm
Heart Of Glass - Blondie

Atom Heart Mother - Pink Floyd
Quote from: Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo on Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm
Atom Heart Mother - Pink Floyd
Two Hearts Beat as One - U2
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 09:07:41 am
Two Hearts Beat as One - U2

Two Divided By Zero - Pet Shop Boys.
