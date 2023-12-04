Groovy Train - The Farm
Night Train - Visage.
Saturday Night - Earth Wind & Fire
Saturday Night - Whigfield
10:15 Saturday Night - The Cure.
5:15 - The Who
Five Minutes -The Stranglers
Five Years - Bowie.
Golden Years - David Bowie
Golden Brown - The Stranglers.
Hungry For Love - San Remo Golden Strings
Hungry Like The Wolf - Duran Duran
The Hungry Ghost - The Cure.
Hungry Heart - Bruce Springsteen
Alone - Heart
Alone Again Naturally _ Gilbert OSullivan
Act Naturally - The Beatles
The Beatles and the Stones - House of Love
Jump Around - House of Pain
I Get Around - The Beach Boys
I Against I - Massive Attack.
Killing In The Name - Rage Against the Machine
A Horse with No Name - America
Horse Nation - The Cult.
The Four Horsemen - Aphrodite's Child
Four Sticks - Led Zeppelin
Sticks And Stones - Nelly Furtado
Broken Stones - Paul Weller
Broken glass park - Simple Minds
Heart Of Glass - Blondie
Atom Heart Mother - Pink Floyd
Two Hearts Beat as One - U2
