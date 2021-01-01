Son of my father- Chickory Tip
European Son - Japan.
European Son - Velvet Underground
Sound of the Underground- Girls Aloud
The Sound of the Crowd - Human League.
Soundboy Rock - Groove Armada
Cradle Rock - Rory Gallagher
Cradle To The Grave - 2Pac
Digging My Own Grave - Five Finger Death Punch
Digging Your Scene - Blow Monkeys.
For your eyes only - Sheena Easton
Only the Good Die Young - Billy Joel
Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles
Sunshine Superman - Donovan
Oh Superman - Laurie Anderson
Oh, Didn't I Say - Tubeway Army.
We Didn't Start the Fire - Billy Joel
Into The Fire - Deep Purple
Nation on Fire - Blitz
Fire Brigade - The Move
Bigger Brighter - Brigade
Tomorrows Gonna Be a Brighter Day - Jim Croce
Come Back Brighter - Reef
