Music Association Game

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69240 on: Yesterday at 01:47:34 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:45:10 pm
Its All Over Now - The Valentinos
I'll Never Get Over You - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Online So Howard Philips

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69241 on: Yesterday at 01:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:47:34 pm
I'll Never Get Over You - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Hang On In There Baby - Johnny Bristol
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69242 on: Yesterday at 02:02:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:49:25 pm
Hang On In There Baby - Johnny Bristol
Let's Hang On - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69243 on: Yesterday at 02:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:02:45 pm
Let's Hang On - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Let's Get Killed - David Holmes
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69244 on: Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 02:17:58 pm
Let's Get Killed - David Holmes
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69245 on: Yesterday at 04:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye

Wandrin Star - Lee Marvin
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69246 on: Yesterday at 04:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
Online duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69247 on: Yesterday at 05:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:18:04 pm
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
Lets Spend the Night Together - The Rolling Stones
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69248 on: Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:21:53 pm
Lets Spend the Night Together - The Rolling Stones
All Night Long - Rainbow
Online duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69249 on: Yesterday at 05:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm
All Night Long - Rainbow
All Night Long (All Night) - Lionel Richie
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69250 on: Yesterday at 05:33:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:28:38 pm
All Night Long (All Night) - Lionel Richie
It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n' Roll) - AC/DC
Online duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69251 on: Yesterday at 05:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:33:07 pm
It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n' Roll) - AC/DC
Spoiler
i once did that on Karaoke in an outback bar in Darwin - was quite disappointed it didnt get a better reaction :)
[close]
Night of the Long Knives - AC/DC
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69252 on: Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:36:50 pm
Spoiler
i once did that on Karaoke in an outback bar in Darwin - was quite disappointed it didnt get a better reaction :)
[close]
Night of the Long Knives - AC/DC
The Night Before - The Beatles
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69253 on: Yesterday at 06:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm
The Night Before - The Beatles
Before You Accuse Me - Eric Clapton
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69254 on: Yesterday at 06:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:41:39 pm
Before You Accuse Me - Eric Clapton
Wake Me Up Before You Go Go - Wham
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69255 on: Yesterday at 06:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 06:45:27 pm
Wake Me Up Before You Go Go - Wham

Shake Me, Wake Me (When Its Over) - The Four Tops
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69256 on: Yesterday at 07:09:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:59:30 pm
Shake Me, Wake Me (When Its Over) - The Four Tops
Wake Up - Danse Society.
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69257 on: Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:09:02 pm
Wake Up - Danse Society.

Johnny and Marie - Up and Running
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69258 on: Yesterday at 09:12:52 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm
Johnny and Marie - Up and Running
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed - Thin Lizzy
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69259 on: Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:12:52 pm
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed - Thin Lizzy

Johnny Quest Thinks We're Sellouts - Less Than Jake
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69260 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm
Johnny Quest Thinks We're Sellouts - Less Than Jake
Johnny and Mary - Robert Palmer.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69261 on: Today at 12:18:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm
Johnny and Mary - Robert Palmer.
Arms Of Mary - Sutherland Brothers & Quiver
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69262 on: Today at 05:45:03 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:18:42 am
Arms Of Mary - Sutherland Brothers & Quiver
Mary of the Fourth Form - Boomtown Rats
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69263 on: Today at 07:30:04 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 05:45:03 am
Mary of the Fourth Form - Boomtown Rats

Marys boy child/Oh my lord - Boney M
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69264 on: Today at 08:36:30 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 07:30:04 am
Marys boy child/Oh my lord - Boney M
Sweet Child Of Mine - Guns N Roses
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69265 on: Today at 08:59:11 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 08:36:30 am
Sweet Child Of Mine - Guns N Roses
A Child With The Ghost - Gary Numan.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69266 on: Today at 10:23:33 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:59:11 am
A Child With The Ghost - Gary Numan.
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69267 on: Today at 10:29:11 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:23:33 am
There's A Ghost In My House - R. Dean Taylor
Ghost Town - The specials
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69268 on: Today at 10:49:27 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 10:29:11 am
Ghost Town - The specials
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69269 on: Today at 01:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:49:27 am
Dirty Old Town - The Dubliners

My Little Town - Simon & Garfunkel.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69270 on: Today at 02:49:05 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:57:16 pm
My Little Town - Simon & Garfunkel.
Every Little Thing - The Beatles
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69271 on: Today at 04:04:45 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:49:05 pm
Every Little Thing - The Beatles

Thing of Gold - Snarky Puppy
Online SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69272 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 04:04:45 pm
Thing of Gold - Snarky Puppy

Wild Thing - The Troggs
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69273 on: Today at 05:28:54 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:27:24 pm
Wild Thing - The Troggs

Where the Wild Roses Grow - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Online SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69274 on: Today at 05:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:28:54 pm
Where the Wild Roses Grow - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Born To Be Wild - Steppenwolf
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69275 on: Today at 05:56:38 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 05:54:04 pm
Born To Be Wild - Steppenwolf

Born Slippy - Underworld
