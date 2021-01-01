Its All Over Now - The Valentinos
I'll Never Get Over You - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Hang On In There Baby - Johnny Bristol
Let's Hang On - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Let's Get Killed - David Holmes
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
Lets Spend the Night Together - The Rolling Stones
All Night Long - Rainbow
All Night Long (All Night) - Lionel Richie
It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n' Roll) - AC/DC
Night of the Long Knives - AC/DC
The Night Before - The Beatles
Before You Accuse Me - Eric Clapton
Wake Me Up Before You Go Go - Wham
Shake Me, Wake Me (When Its Over) - The Four Tops
Wake Up - Danse Society.
Johnny and Marie - Up and Running
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed - Thin Lizzy
Johnny Quest Thinks We're Sellouts - Less Than Jake
Johnny and Mary - Robert Palmer.
Arms Of Mary - Sutherland Brothers & Quiver
Mary of the Fourth Form - Boomtown Rats
Marys boy child/Oh my lord - Boney M
