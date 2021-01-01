« previous next »
Music Association Game

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69240 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:45:10 pm
Its All Over Now - The Valentinos
I'll Never Get Over You - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69241 on: Today at 01:49:25 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:47:34 pm
I'll Never Get Over You - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Hang On In There Baby - Johnny Bristol
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69242 on: Today at 02:02:45 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:49:25 pm
Hang On In There Baby - Johnny Bristol
Let's Hang On - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69243 on: Today at 02:17:58 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:02:45 pm
Let's Hang On - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Let's Get Killed - David Holmes
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69244 on: Today at 04:16:36 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:17:58 pm
Let's Get Killed - David Holmes
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69245 on: Today at 04:17:42 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 04:16:36 pm
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye

Wandrin Star - Lee Marvin
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69246 on: Today at 04:18:04 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 04:16:36 pm
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69247 on: Today at 05:21:53 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:18:04 pm
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
Lets Spend the Night Together - The Rolling Stones
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69248 on: Today at 05:25:12 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:21:53 pm
Lets Spend the Night Together - The Rolling Stones
All Night Long - Rainbow
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69249 on: Today at 05:28:38 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:25:12 pm
All Night Long - Rainbow
All Night Long (All Night) - Lionel Richie
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69250 on: Today at 05:33:07 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:28:38 pm
All Night Long (All Night) - Lionel Richie
It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n' Roll) - AC/DC
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69251 on: Today at 05:36:50 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:33:07 pm
It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n' Roll) - AC/DC
Spoiler
i once did that on Karaoke in an outback bar in Darwin - was quite disappointed it didnt get a better reaction :)
[close]
Night of the Long Knives - AC/DC
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69252 on: Today at 06:26:58 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:36:50 pm
Spoiler
i once did that on Karaoke in an outback bar in Darwin - was quite disappointed it didnt get a better reaction :)
[close]
Night of the Long Knives - AC/DC
The Night Before - The Beatles
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69253 on: Today at 06:41:39 pm
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 06:26:58 pm
The Night Before - The Beatles
Before You Accuse Me - Eric Clapton
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69254 on: Today at 06:45:27 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:41:39 pm
Before You Accuse Me - Eric Clapton
Wake Me Up Before You Go Go - Wham
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69255 on: Today at 06:59:30 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 06:45:27 pm
Wake Me Up Before You Go Go - Wham

Shake Me, Wake Me (When Its Over) - The Four Tops
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69256 on: Today at 07:09:02 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:59:30 pm
Shake Me, Wake Me (When Its Over) - The Four Tops
Wake Up - Danse Society.
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69257 on: Today at 08:52:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:09:02 pm
Wake Up - Danse Society.

Johnny and Marie - Up and Running
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69258 on: Today at 09:12:52 pm
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 08:52:25 pm
Johnny and Marie - Up and Running
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed - Thin Lizzy
Online Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69259 on: Today at 10:04:50 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:12:52 pm
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed - Thin Lizzy

Johnny Quest Thinks We're Sellouts - Less Than Jake
