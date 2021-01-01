Its All Over Now - The Valentinos
I'll Never Get Over You - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Hang On In There Baby - Johnny Bristol
Let's Hang On - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Let's Get Killed - David Holmes
Lets Get It On - Marvin Gaye
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
Lets Spend the Night Together - The Rolling Stones
All Night Long - Rainbow
All Night Long (All Night) - Lionel Richie
It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n' Roll) - AC/DC
