That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Too Bad - Rival Sons
The Bad Man's Song - Tears For Fears.
The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin
Still The Same - Bob Seger
Same Old Song - The Four Tops
Same Old Song and Dance - Aerosmith
Dance Away - Roxy Music
Sweet Soul Music - Arthur Connolly
Burning Blue Soul - The The.
Baby Blue - Burning Tree
Its All Over Now Baby Blue - Chris Farlowe
Don't Deam It's Over - Crowded House
Its Over - Roy Orbison
(Just like) starting over - John Lennon
I Like It - Gerry and the Pacemakers
Yes It Is - The Beatles
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - Baccara
Boogie Nights - Heatwave.
Big City Nights - Scorpions
Crazy Crazy Nights - Kiss
Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen
Love in a Void-Siouxsie and The Banshees
Children Of The Void- Ramirez , SosMula
Little Children - Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas
Sweet Little Sixteen - Chuck Berry
Sweet Little Sister - Skid Row
Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers
Sweet soul sister - The Cult
It's a Shame (My Sister) -Monie Love
Scotland's Shame - Mogwai.
Shame and Scandal in the Family - Shawn Elliott
