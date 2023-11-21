« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2720540 times)

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69120 on: November 21, 2023, 12:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 21, 2023, 11:56:00 am
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Too Bad - Rival Sons
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69121 on: November 21, 2023, 12:24:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 21, 2023, 12:04:38 pm
Too Bad - Rival Sons
The Bad Man's Song - Tears For Fears.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69122 on: November 21, 2023, 03:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 21, 2023, 12:24:12 pm
The Bad Man's Song - Tears For Fears.

The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69123 on: November 21, 2023, 03:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on November 21, 2023, 03:40:42 pm
The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin
Still The Same - Bob Seger
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69124 on: November 21, 2023, 04:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 21, 2023, 03:49:41 pm
Still The Same - Bob Seger
Same Old Song - The Four Tops
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69125 on: November 21, 2023, 04:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on November 21, 2023, 04:05:11 pm
Same Old Song - The Four Tops

Same Old Song and Dance - Aerosmith
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69126 on: November 21, 2023, 04:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November 21, 2023, 04:44:40 pm
Same Old Song and Dance - Aerosmith
Dance Away - Roxy Music
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69127 on: November 21, 2023, 04:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 21, 2023, 04:53:18 pm
Dance Away - Roxy Music

Sweet Soul Music - Arthur Connolly
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69128 on: November 21, 2023, 05:43:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 21, 2023, 04:56:15 pm
Sweet Soul Music - Arthur Connolly
Burning Blue Soul - The The.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69129 on: November 21, 2023, 06:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 21, 2023, 05:43:59 pm
Burning Blue Soul - The The.
Baby Blue - Burning Tree
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69130 on: November 21, 2023, 08:02:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 21, 2023, 06:09:59 pm
Baby Blue - Burning Tree

Its All Over Now Baby Blue - Chris Farlowe
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69131 on: November 21, 2023, 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 21, 2023, 08:02:17 pm
Its All Over Now Baby Blue - Chris Farlowe
Don't Deam It's Over - Crowded House
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69132 on: November 21, 2023, 09:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 21, 2023, 09:06:23 pm
Don't Deam It's Over - Crowded House
Its Over - Roy Orbison
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69133 on: November 21, 2023, 10:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on November 21, 2023, 09:51:26 pm
Its Over - Roy Orbison

(Just like) starting over - John Lennon
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69134 on: Yesterday at 08:44:43 am »
Quote from: kezzy on November 21, 2023, 10:27:07 pm
(Just like) starting over - John Lennon
I Like It - Gerry and the Pacemakers
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69135 on: Yesterday at 12:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 08:44:43 am
I Like It - Gerry and the Pacemakers
Yes It Is - The Beatles
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69136 on: Yesterday at 02:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 12:51:59 pm
Yes It Is - The Beatles
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - Baccara
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69137 on: Yesterday at 02:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:12:23 pm
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - Baccara
Boogie Nights - Heatwave.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69138 on: Yesterday at 02:39:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:29:12 pm
Boogie Nights - Heatwave.

Big City Nights - Scorpions
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69139 on: Yesterday at 02:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 02:39:39 pm
Big City Nights - Scorpions
Crazy Crazy Nights - Kiss
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69140 on: Yesterday at 03:56:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:47:31 pm
Crazy Crazy Nights - Kiss
Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69141 on: Yesterday at 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:56:35 pm
Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen
Love in a Void-Siouxsie and The Banshees
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69142 on: Yesterday at 09:04:27 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:14:37 pm
Love in a Void-Siouxsie and The Banshees
Children Of The Void- Ramirez , SosMula
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69143 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:04:27 pm
Children Of The Void- Ramirez , SosMula
Little Children - Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69144 on: Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
Little Children - Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas
Sweet Little Sixteen - Chuck Berry
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69145 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm
Sweet Little Sixteen - Chuck Berry

Sweet Little Sister - Skid Row
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69146 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm
Sweet Little Sister - Skid Row
Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69147 on: Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers

Sweet soul sister - The Cult
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69148 on: Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm
Sweet soul sister - The Cult
It's a Shame (My Sister) -Monie Love
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69149 on: Yesterday at 11:12:55 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm
It's a Shame (My Sister) -Monie Love
Scotland's Shame - Mogwai.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69150 on: Today at 09:56:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:12:55 pm
Scotland's Shame - Mogwai.

Shame and Scandal in the Family - Shawn Elliott
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69151 on: Today at 10:30:11 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:56:53 am
Shame and Scandal in the Family - Shawn Elliott
Wrapped In My Memory - Shawn Smith
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
