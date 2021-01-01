You Will Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties - Jona Lewie
Is It Like Today? - World Party
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
She Blew a Good Thing - The Poets
So Good to be back home again - The Tourists
Darling Be Home Soon - The Lovin' Spoonful
Darling Baby - The Elgins
Sugar Baby Love - The Rubettes
I Want My Baby...Dead ?! - New Bomb Turks
I Want You - The Beatles
Protect Me From What I Want - Placebo.
Something to Protect - Nobuo Uematsu
Something To Believe In - Poison
I Believe in You - Neil Young
Missing You - The Beloved.
Come as You Are - Nirvana
Come a long way - Simple Minds
Long Time Gone - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue
Real Love - The Beatles
Love - John Lennon
Love is the Drug - Roxy Music
The Drugs Don't Work - The Verve
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.96]