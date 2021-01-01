« previous next »
Music Association Game

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,341
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69080 on: Yesterday at 02:28:58 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:15:51 pm
You Will Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties - Jona Lewie

Is It Like Today? - World Party
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,825
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69081 on: Yesterday at 02:46:35 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:28:58 pm
Is It Like Today? - World Party
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,341
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69082 on: Yesterday at 02:53:34 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:46:35 pm
Things We Said Today - The Beatles

She Blew a Good Thing - The Poets
Logged

Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69083 on: Yesterday at 03:19:01 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:53:34 pm
She Blew a Good Thing - The Poets
 
 
So Good to be back home again -  The Tourists
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,825
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69084 on: Yesterday at 03:20:53 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:19:01 pm
 
 
So Good to be back home again -  The Tourists
Darling Be Home Soon - The Lovin' Spoonful
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,341
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69085 on: Yesterday at 03:21:54 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:20:53 pm
Darling Be Home Soon - The Lovin' Spoonful

Darling Baby - The Elgins
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,825
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69086 on: Yesterday at 03:32:23 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:21:54 pm
Darling Baby - The Elgins
Sugar Baby Love - The Rubettes
Logged

Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69087 on: Yesterday at 04:37:48 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:32:23 pm
Sugar Baby Love - The Rubettes
   
 I Want My Baby...Dead ?! - New Bomb Turks
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,825
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69088 on: Yesterday at 08:55:57 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:37:48 pm
   
 I Want My Baby...Dead ?! - New Bomb Turks
I Want You - The Beatles
Logged

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,463
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69089 on: Yesterday at 09:18:02 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:55:57 pm
I Want You - The Beatles
Protect Me From What I Want - Placebo.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,825
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69090 on: Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:18:02 pm
Protect Me From What I Want - Placebo.
Something to Protect - Nobuo Uematsu
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,397
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69091 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:23:36 pm
Something to Protect - Nobuo Uematsu
Something To Believe In - Poison
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,341
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69092 on: Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm
Something To Believe In - Poison

I Believe in You - Neil Young
Logged

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,463
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69093 on: Today at 12:41:58 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
I Believe in You - Neil Young
Missing You - The Beloved.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69094 on: Today at 12:57:57 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:41:58 am
Missing You - The Beloved.

Come as You Are - Nirvana
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 767
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69095 on: Today at 07:36:31 am
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 12:57:57 am
Come as You Are - Nirvana

Come a long way - Simple Minds
Logged

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,397
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69096 on: Today at 09:55:14 am
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 07:36:31 am
Come a long way - Simple Minds
Long Time Gone - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69097 on: Today at 10:38:29 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:55:14 am
Long Time Gone - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,825
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69098 on: Today at 12:24:15 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 10:38:29 am
Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue
Real Love - The Beatles
Logged

Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,907
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69099 on: Today at 01:43:50 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:24:15 pm
Real Love - The Beatles
Love - John Lennon
Logged

lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69100 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 01:43:50 pm
Love - John Lennon
Love is the Drug - Roxy Music
Logged

Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69101 on: Today at 03:47:54 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 01:47:13 pm
Love is the Drug - Roxy Music
The Drugs Don't Work - The Verve
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,825
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Reply #69102 on: Today at 05:01:28 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 03:47:54 pm
The Drugs Don't Work - The Verve
We Can Work It Out - The Beatles
Logged
