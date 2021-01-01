« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1722 1723 1724 1725 1726 [1727]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2716606 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,344
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69040 on: Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:13:42 pm
From Me To You - The Beatles
From Out Of Nowhere - Faith No More
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,419
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69041 on: Today at 12:22:24 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
From Out Of Nowhere - Faith No More
Nowhere Girl - B-Movie.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69042 on: Today at 08:35:24 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:22:24 am
Nowhere Girl - B-Movie.
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,798
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69043 on: Today at 10:03:05 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 08:35:24 am
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
I'm A Man - Spencer Davis Group
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,419
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69044 on: Today at 10:03:55 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:03:05 am
I'm A Man - Spencer Davis Group
I'm An Agent - Gary Numan.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,344
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69045 on: Today at 10:19:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:03:55 am
I'm An Agent - Gary Numan.
Im A Boy - The Who
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,798
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69046 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:19:15 am
Im A Boy - The Who
This Boy - The Beatles
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,344
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69047 on: Today at 11:02:37 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:30:49 am
This Boy - The Beatles
Boy Boy Boy - Iain Archer
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69048 on: Today at 11:21:34 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:02:37 am
Boy Boy Boy - Iain Archer
Boys and Girls - Blur
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69049 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:21:34 am
Boys and Girls - Blur

Girls Just Want to Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,499
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69050 on: Today at 01:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 01:04:27 pm
Girls Just Want to Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper

Just - The Radio Heads
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,419
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69051 on: Today at 04:14:05 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:10:58 pm
Just - The Radio Heads
Just For A Moment - Ultravox.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69052 on: Today at 05:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:14:05 pm
Just For A Moment - Ultravox.
Think For a Minute - Housemartins
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69053 on: Today at 07:30:13 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 05:02:42 pm
Think For a Minute - Housemartins

Theme for great cities - Simple Minds
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,798
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69054 on: Today at 07:51:49 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 07:30:13 pm
Theme for great cities - Simple Minds
Into The Great Wide Open - Tom Petty
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,419
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69055 on: Today at 07:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:51:49 pm
Into The Great Wide Open - Tom Petty
Wide Open Space - Mansun.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69056 on: Today at 07:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:55:24 pm
Wide Open Space - Mansun.

Open The Door to Your Heart - Darell Banks
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,798
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69057 on: Today at 08:00:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:57:25 pm
Open The Door to Your Heart - Darell Banks
Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,344
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69058 on: Today at 09:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:00:26 pm
Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,798
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69059 on: Today at 09:19:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:01:31 pm
Only Love Can Break Your Heart - Neil Young
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
Logged

Online rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69060 on: Today at 10:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:19:57 pm
Only The Lonely - Roy Orbison
The Only One I Know - The Charlatans
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69061 on: Today at 10:05:38 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 10:01:04 pm
The Only One I Know - The Charlatans
The Only Way is Up - Yazz
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1722 1723 1724 1725 1726 [1727]   Go Up
« previous next »
 