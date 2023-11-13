Welcome The Sun-Richard Hawley
The sun always shines on TV - A-ha
Ouragan- Stéphanie de Monaco https://youtu.be/kXbOth2XxEY?si=P9IXz0PFoB_EGL7D
Going To Monaco - The Mountain Goats
Going To California - Led Zeppelin
California Dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas
Papas Got A Brand New Bag - James Brown and the Famous Flames
Sometimes - James
Charlotte Sometimes - The Cure.
Little Lovin Sometime - Alexander Patton
Little Child - The Beatles
Child In Time - Deep Purple
Sweet Child O Mine - Guns N Roses
Sad Sweet Dreamer - Sweet Sensation
Sad Songs (Say So Much) - Elton John
Sad - Pearl Jam
Pearl's A Singer - Elkie Brooks
Black Pearl - Horace Faith
Black Dog - Led Zeppelin
Dog Faced Boy - Phish
Dog Eat Dog - AC/DC
Eat To The Beat - Blondie
Eat the Rich - Aerosmith
Rich Girl - Daryl Hall & John Oates
Hazard - Richard Marx
Time-Richard Hell And The Voidoids.
Time For Action - Secret Affair
Rock Action - Mogwai.
For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) - AC/DC
Those Were The Days - Mary Hopkin
These Are the Days of Our Lives - Queen
All of These Dreams - Phish
Dreaming of You - The Coral
Daydream Believer - The Monkees
