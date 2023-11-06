Just Aint Enough Love - Eddie Holland
Just Like Nothing On Earth-The stranglers
Get Ready - Rare Earth
Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love - Van Halen
State of love and trust - Pearl Jam
Empire State Human - Human League.
Empire State of Mind - JayZ & Alicia Keys
Mind Games - John Lennon
Spitting Games - Snow Patrol
Spitting in the Wind - The Showdown
Wind of Change - Scorpians
Candle in the Wind - Elton John
Wild Is the Wind-Bowie
Go Wild in the Country - Bow Wow Wow
Betcha By Golly, Wow - The Stylistics
Good Golly, Miss Molly - Little Richard
A Song For The Lovers - Richard Ashcroft
Your Song - Elton John
Cathedral Song - Tanita Tikaram.
Love Song For a Vampire - Annie Lennox
If I Was Your Vampire - Marilyn Manson
If I Fell - The Beatles
I Can Speak American -The Screaming Blue Messiahs
The American - Simple Minds
Sing Something Simple - Cliff Adams Singers and Jack Emblow Quartet
Sing a Song - Earth, Wind & Fire
Song Sung Blue - Neil Diamond
