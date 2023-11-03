« previous next »
Music Association Game

Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68880 on: November 3, 2023, 09:10:42 pm
Quote from: joe buck on November  3, 2023, 06:55:40 pm
Burn It To The Ground-Nickelback.
Burn The Witch - Queens of the Stone Age
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68881 on: November 3, 2023, 09:22:49 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  3, 2023, 09:10:42 pm
Burn The Witch - Queens of the Stone Age
Burn The Witch - Radiohead
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68882 on: November 3, 2023, 09:33:40 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  3, 2023, 09:22:49 pm
Burn The Witch - Radiohead
Burn - Deep Purple
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68883 on: November 3, 2023, 09:59:58 pm
kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68884 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  3, 2023, 09:59:58 pm
Deep - Pearl Jam

Earth spirit - Jam & Spoon
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68885 on: Yesterday at 08:32:07 am
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:15:48 am
Earth spirit - Jam & Spoon
Street Spirit (Fade Out) - Radiohead
ToneLa

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68886 on: Yesterday at 08:43:07 am
Quote from: duvva  on Yesterday at 08:32:07 am
Street Spirit (Fade Out) - Radiohead

Streets of Laredo - Johnny Cash, et al
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68887 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:43:07 am
Streets of Laredo - Johnny Cash, et al
Streets of Fire - Bruce Springsteen
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68888 on: Yesterday at 12:48:24 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:54:33 am
Streets of Fire - Bruce Springsteen
Before the Fire - Rival Sons
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68889 on: Yesterday at 01:15:10 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:48:24 pm
Before the Fire - Rival Sons
Never Before - Deep Purple
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68890 on: Yesterday at 01:38:30 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:15:10 pm
Never Before - Deep Purple
Never Ever - All Saints
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68891 on: Yesterday at 01:42:35 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:38:30 pm
Never Ever - All Saints
Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68892 on: Yesterday at 02:17:28 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:42:35 pm
Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Spoiler
ha love that, do that in our band at the moment
[close]

Here Comes the Rain - The Cult
ToneLa

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68893 on: Yesterday at 02:20:46 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:17:28 pm
Spoiler
ha love that, do that in our band at the moment
[close]

Here Comes the Rain - The Cult

Spoiler
nice track to cover! CCR are brill. .How is that a spoiler?
[close]

She Brings the Rain - CAN
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68894 on: Yesterday at 02:22:14 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:17:28 pm
Spoiler
ha love that, do that in our band at the moment
[close]

Here Comes the Rain - The Cult
Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles

Spoiler
Didn't know you were a muso.
Fancy a jam?   ;)
[close]
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68895 on: Yesterday at 02:31:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:22:14 pm
Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles

Spoiler
Didn't know you were a muso.
Fancy a jam?   ;)
[close]
Catch The Sun - Doves

(Sent you a pm)
Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68896 on: Yesterday at 02:52:03 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:31:14 pm
Catch The Sun - Doves

(Sent you a pm)
 
 No Doves Fly Here - The Mob
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68897 on: Yesterday at 03:10:09 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 02:52:03 pm
 
 No Doves Fly Here - The Mob
When Doves Cry - Prince
SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68898 on: Yesterday at 08:43:10 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:10:09 pm
When Doves Cry - Prince

Cry Baby - Janis Joplin
kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68899 on: Today at 01:11:53 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:43:10 pm
Cry Baby - Janis Joplin

Plug in baby - Muse
Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68900 on: Today at 01:15:44 am
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 01:11:53 am
Plug in baby - Muse
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68901 on: Today at 06:07:52 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:15:44 am
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Little Fat Baby - Sparklehorse
Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
Reply #68902 on: Today at 06:09:46 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:07:52 am
Little Fat Baby - Sparklehorse
Baby You're A Rich Man - The Beatles
