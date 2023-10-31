Theres A Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears hes Elvis - Kirsty MacColl
Church of the Drive Thru Elvis - Mansun.
Elvis Is Dead - Peter and the test tube babies
I'm Jim Morrison, I'm Dead - Mogwai.
Devil's Kiss - Jim Jones All Stars
Sympathy For The Devil - The Rolling Stones
Unfinished Sympathy - Massive Attack
Unfinished Song - Styx
A Song I Heard the Ocean Sing - Phish
I Heard It Through The Grapevine - Marvin Gaye
She Came In Through the Bathroom Window - The Beatles
Mirror In The Bathroom - The Beat
One Mirror Too Many - The Black Crowes
Mirror Man - Talk Talk.
Man in the Mirror - Michael Jackson (still allowed?)
Man On A Silver Mountain - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow
Lonely Man of Spandau - Angelic Upstarts
The Man They Love To Hate-The Stranglers
Blackout in the Red Room - Love/Hate
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Purple Rain - Prince
Purple Haze - The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Hazy Shade of Winter - The Bangles
Winter Wonderland - Bing Crosby
Nuclear Winter - Sodom
Nuclear Attack - Gary Moore
