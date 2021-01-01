Play With Fire - The Rolling Stones
The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam's Dice - Jimi Hendrix
tune thatSee Emily Play - Syd & the Floyd
See Emily Play - Pink Floyd
Who knew - Pink.
Sink The Pink - AC/DC
Pink Houses - John Mellencamp
Mr. Pink Eyes - The Cure.
Mr. Pink - Satchel
Zero Bars (Mr. Smith) - Tubeway Army.
Mr. Soft - Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Rebel Yell - Billy Idol
I Yell at It - Tom Segura
Crimson & Clover - Tommy James and the Shondells.
Tommy Can You Hear Me? - The Who
Hear Me Calling - Alvin Lee
Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft - The Carpenters.
If I Were a Carpenter - Bobby Darin
I Understand - Angelic Upstarts
Understand Your Man - Johnny Cash
