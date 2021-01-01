Brand New Key - Melanie
Brand New Cadillac-The Purple Helmets
Way Over Yonder In The Minor Key - Billy Bragg and Wilco
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
Go Now - The Moody Blues
Youre Ready Now - The Four Seasons
Are You Ready - AC/DC
No Matter What Sign You Are - Diana Ross and the Supremes
Sign of the Cross -Iron Maiden
Shadows in the night - Iron Cross
In The Shadows-The Stranglers
The Good Shadow - John Foxx.
Shadows and tall trees - U2
Wonderful Land - The Shadows
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]