White Flag - Dido
White hot day - Simple Minds
Hot Love - T-Rex
Hot Legs - Rod Stewart
Hot for Teacher - Van Halen
Teacher I Need You - Elton John
Mad About You - Laurel Aitken
Bird Mad Girl - The Cure.
Naughty Girl - Beyoncé
Nasty Naughty Boy - Christina Aguilera
Stories for boys - U2
Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea - PJ Harvey.
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Living For The Weekend - Hard-Fi.
Mucky Weekend - Dub Pistols
Liverpool Lullaby (Mucky Kid) - Cilla Black
Mucky Pup - The Exploited
PAW Patrol Pup Pup Boogie - PAW Patrol
Boogie Wonderland - Earth, Wind & Fire
Your Body Is a Wonderland - John Mayer
Get out of your own way - U2
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton
Live Bed Show - Pulp
Beds Are Burning - Midnight Oil
Burning Car - John Foxx.
A Church is Burning - Simon and Garfunkel
Burning Heart - Survivor
Burn Babylon - Sylford Walker
My Ship is Coming In - The Walker Brothers
Coming Up - Paul McCartney
Uptown Top Ranking - Althea and Donna
Uptown Girl - Billy Joel
Pretty sure we've been here before
I've never heard that one.How does it go? Anyway.
Cinnamon Girl - Neil Young
Sally Cinnamon - Stone Roses
Rose of Cimarron - Poco
