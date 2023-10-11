Thrill Of It All - Black Sabbath
Shoot to Thrill - AC/DC
Shoot the Runner - Kasabian
Shoot You Down - Stone Roses
I Won't Back Down - Tom Petty
Breakin Down the Walls of Heartache - The Bandwagon
Windows And Walls - My Vitriol.
Look Through Any Window - The Hollies
I Heard It Through The Grapevine - Marvin Gaye
Run Through The Jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Concrete Jungle - The Specials
Welcome to the Jungle - Guns N Roses
Welcome Home - Peters and Lee
Welcome to Paradise - Green Day
(If Paradise Is) Half As Nice - Amen Corner
Nice Legs Shame About Her Face - The Monks
Nice Dream - Radiohead.
Nice N Sleazy- The Stranglers
Nice Day to Go To The Pub - Cosmic Psychos
Wouldn't It Be Nice - The Beach Boys
Wouldn't It Be Good - Nik Kershaw
Good Golly Miss Molly - Little Richard
I Miss You - blink-182
Miss Moneypenny - Placebo.
Miss Atomic Bomb - The Killers
'A' Bomb In Wardour Street - The Jam.
What - Judy Street
What In The World's Wrong? - Dark Star.
What The World Is Waiting For - The Stone Roses
What You Waiting For? - Gwen Stefani
Waiting - Ultravox
Waiting for a train- Flash and the Pan.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]