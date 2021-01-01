Stop Her On Sight (SOS) - Edwin Starr
Don't Stop The Dance - Bryan Ferry.
Dance Away - Roxy Music
I'm Happy Just To Dance With You - The Beatles
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
House Of Cards - Radiohead
The Cards You Hold - Aviators
Hold Me Now - The Thompson Twins
Hold The Line - Toto
White Lines - Grandmaster Melle Mel
White Room - Cream
The Cedar Room - Doves.
When Doves Cry - Prince
Al Capone - Prince Buster
The Year Of The Cat - Al Stewart.
