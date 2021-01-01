Don't Believe The Fife - Mogwai.
Don't Believe the Hype - Public Enemy
Don't Believe A Word - Thin Lizzy
Word Up - Cameo.
Word Up - Gun
Up Around The Bend - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Hanging Around-The Stranglers
Fooled Around and Fell in Love - Elvin Bishop
Fell in love with a girl - White Stripes.
Not The Girl You Think You Are - Crowded House
Stupid Girl - Garbage
Stupid Love - Lady Gaga
Love Me Stupid - Sneaker Pimps.
Spin spin sugar - Sneaker Pimps.
You spin me round (like a record) - Dead or Alive
Next Go Round - Nickelback
Next To You - The Police
You Don't Belong - U.K Subs
We Belong - Pat Benatar
