Don't Believe The Fife - Mogwai.
Don't Believe the Hype - Public Enemy
Don't Believe A Word - Thin Lizzy
Word Up - Cameo.
Word Up - Gun
Up Around The Bend - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Hanging Around-The Stranglers
Fooled Around and Fell in Love - Elvin Bishop
Fell in love with a girl - White Stripes.
Not The Girl You Think You Are - Crowded House
Stupid Girl - Garbage
Stupid Love - Lady Gaga
Love Me Stupid - Sneaker Pimps.
Spin spin sugar - Sneaker Pimps.
