Smooth Operator - Sade
Smooth - Santana.
Smooth Criminal- Michael Jackson
Criminal Damage - Blitz
The Needle And The Damage Done - Neil Young
Brain damage - Pink Floyd.
Love On The Brain - Rihanna
Danphe and the Brain - Mogwai.
Insane in the brain - Cypress Hill.
Vet For The Insane - Fields of the Nephilim.
For No One - The Beatles
No one knows - Queens of the Stone age.
God Only Knows - The Beach Boys
Only God Knows - Young Fathers
Godstar - Psychic TV
I live for everything - TV Smith's Explorers
Why Cant We Live Together - Timmy Thomas
Lets Spend The Night Together-Bowie
Let's Stick Together - Bryan Ferry
Let's Stay Together - Al Green
Stay With Me - Rod Stewart and the Faces
Call Me - Blondie
You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
Wonda Why They Call U Bitch - 2Pac
Do You Ever Wonder - Alison Moyet
Do you realise - The Flaming Lips.
