« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1703 1704 1705 1706 1707 [1708]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2675534 times)

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68280 on: September 28, 2023, 09:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 28, 2023, 09:29:48 pm
Toyota City - Human League.
New York City Cops - The Strokes
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68281 on: September 28, 2023, 09:36:49 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on September 28, 2023, 09:30:40 pm
New York City Cops - The Strokes
New York Minute - Don Henley
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68282 on: September 28, 2023, 09:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 28, 2023, 09:36:49 pm
New York Minute - Don Henley
Rush Minute - Massive Attack.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68283 on: September 28, 2023, 10:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 28, 2023, 09:45:00 pm
Rush Minute - Massive Attack.
It only takes a minute - Take That.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68284 on: September 28, 2023, 11:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 28, 2023, 10:02:42 pm
It only takes a minute - Take That.
Take me I'm yours ,=Squeeze
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68285 on: September 29, 2023, 12:15:02 am »
Quote from: only6times on September 28, 2023, 11:47:30 pm
Take me I'm yours ,=Squeeze
Take On Me - A-ha.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68286 on: September 29, 2023, 12:38:53 am »
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68287 on: September 29, 2023, 08:02:06 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on September 29, 2023, 12:38:53 am
Army Of Me - Björk

Join the Army - Suicidal Tendencies
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68288 on: September 29, 2023, 08:13:58 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 29, 2023, 08:02:06 am
Join the Army - Suicidal Tendencies
In The Army now - Status Quo.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,125
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68289 on: September 29, 2023, 09:35:56 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 29, 2023, 08:13:58 am
In The Army now - Status Quo.

Army Dreamers - Kate Bush
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68290 on: September 29, 2023, 09:42:12 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September 29, 2023, 09:35:56 am
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush
Like Dreamers Do - The Beatles
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68291 on: September 29, 2023, 10:33:01 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 29, 2023, 09:42:12 am
Like Dreamers Do - The Beatles
Daydreaming - Radiohead.
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68292 on: September 29, 2023, 01:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 29, 2023, 10:33:01 am
Daydreaming - Radiohead.

Only in Dreams - Weezer
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,807
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68293 on: September 29, 2023, 01:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on September 29, 2023, 01:29:21 pm
Only in Dreams - Weezer

Only the Moment - Marc Almond
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68294 on: September 29, 2023, 03:21:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 29, 2023, 01:43:28 pm
Only the Moment - Marc Almond
Moment Of Surrender - U2
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68295 on: September 29, 2023, 03:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 29, 2023, 03:21:47 pm
Moment Of Surrender - U2
Just For A Moment - Ultravox.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,807
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68296 on: September 29, 2023, 04:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2023, 03:25:52 pm
Just For A Moment - Ultravox.

Sliced Tomatoes - Just Brothers
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68297 on: September 29, 2023, 04:48:48 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 29, 2023, 04:38:54 pm
Sliced Tomatoes - Just Brothers

Just Another Hero - One Way System
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68298 on: September 29, 2023, 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September 29, 2023, 04:48:48 pm

Just Another Hero - One Way System
Another Music in a Different Kitchen - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68299 on: September 29, 2023, 07:13:35 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on September 29, 2023, 06:32:42 pm
Another Music in a Different Kitchen - Buzzcocks

You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties - Jona Lewie
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68300 on: September 29, 2023, 07:23:56 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 29, 2023, 07:13:35 pm
You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties - Jona Lewie
Down In The Tube Station At Midnight - The Jam
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68301 on: September 29, 2023, 08:50:14 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on September 29, 2023, 07:23:56 pm
Down In The Tube Station At Midnight - The Jam

Midnight Rambler - The Rolling Stones
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68302 on: September 29, 2023, 09:00:10 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 29, 2023, 08:50:14 pm
Midnight Rambler - The Rolling Stones

Midnight to Six Man -The Pretty Things
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68303 on: September 29, 2023, 09:23:41 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September 29, 2023, 09:00:10 pm

Midnight to Six Man -The Pretty Things
Six Day War - Colonel Bagshot
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68304 on: September 29, 2023, 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 29, 2023, 09:23:41 pm
Six Day War - Colonel Bagshot
Six Different Ways - The Cure.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68305 on: September 29, 2023, 10:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2023, 09:46:37 pm
Six Different Ways - The Cure.

50 Ways To Leave Your Lover - Paul Simon
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,807
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68306 on: September 29, 2023, 10:40:10 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 29, 2023, 10:16:30 pm
50 Ways To Leave Your Lover - Paul Simon

Lovers Holiday - Peggy Scott and JoJo Benson
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68307 on: September 29, 2023, 11:12:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September 29, 2023, 10:40:10 pm
Lovers Holiday - Peggy Scott and JoJo Benson
Holidays In The Sun - Sex Pistols.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68308 on: Yesterday at 12:08:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 29, 2023, 11:12:45 pm
Holidays In The Sun - Sex Pistols.

Island in the Sun - Weezer
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68309 on: Yesterday at 12:25:43 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 12:08:01 am
Island in the Sun - Weezer
Driving In The Sun - Cranes.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68310 on: Yesterday at 10:14:35 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:25:43 am
Driving In The Sun - Cranes.
Driving Along - Harry Nilsson
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68311 on: Yesterday at 04:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:14:35 am
Driving Along - Harry Nilsson

Drinking and Driving - The Business
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,269
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68312 on: Yesterday at 05:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:24:57 pm

Drinking and Driving - The Business
Drinking Again - Frank Sinatra
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,203
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68313 on: Yesterday at 10:02:12 pm »
Angry Again - Megadeth
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68314 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:02:12 pm
Angry Again - Megadeth
Angry chair - Alice in Chains.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,203
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68315 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm
Angry chair - Alice in Chains.
Ah, now that was also a top tune!

The Big Chair - Tears for Fears
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:06 am by TipTopKop »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1703 1704 1705 1706 1707 [1708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 