Toyota City - Human League.
New York City Cops - The Strokes
New York Minute - Don Henley
Rush Minute - Massive Attack.
It only takes a minute - Take That.
Take me I'm yours ,=Squeeze
Take On Me - A-ha.
Army Of Me - Björk
Join the Army - Suicidal Tendencies
In The Army now - Status Quo.
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush
Like Dreamers Do - The Beatles
Daydreaming - Radiohead.
Only in Dreams - Weezer
Only the Moment - Marc Almond
Moment Of Surrender - U2
Just For A Moment - Ultravox.
Sliced Tomatoes - Just Brothers
Just Another Hero - One Way System
Another Music in a Different Kitchen - Buzzcocks
You'll Always Find Me In The Kitchen At Parties - Jona Lewie
Down In The Tube Station At Midnight - The Jam
Midnight Rambler - The Rolling Stones
Midnight to Six Man -The Pretty Things
Six Day War - Colonel Bagshot
Six Different Ways - The Cure.
50 Ways To Leave Your Lover - Paul Simon
Lovers Holiday - Peggy Scott and JoJo Benson
Holidays In The Sun - Sex Pistols.
Island in the Sun - Weezer
Driving In The Sun - Cranes.
Driving Along - Harry Nilsson
Drinking and Driving - The Business
Angry Again - Megadeth
Angry chair - Alice in Chains.
